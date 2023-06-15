SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Molly Turk, San Angelo ISD’s Communications Director, joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about summer activities that the district has planned and new coaching changes at Central and Lake View High School.

Central High School will be welcoming new head coaches for baseball and basketball and Lake View High School will receive a new head coach for girls basketball Turk said.

“We are really excited to welcome those awesome coaches to SAISD,” Turk explained.

In July a Book Patrol will be taking place as part of San Angelo READS! “If anyone wants to nominate a student to be a part of that all they have to do is go to our website and fill out the form and then we’ll be back out in the streets handing out books to all our kids,” Turk said.

The deadline to complete this form is Friday, June 23. Click here to visit the SAISD website.