SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — San Angelo ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue for the weekly update on what’s happening in the district on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

This week is National School Counseling Week, a time to recognize the vital role school counselors have in the lives of our students and the impact they have in helping students achieve their hopes and dreams. The SAISD school counseling team is made up of 39 counselors who create and implement comprehensive counseling programs at their campuses that are integral to the development of the whole child grade, particularly important in our evolving environment with unique challenges like pandemic disruption and social media stressors.

SAISD is proud to announce that the counseling departments at Lincoln, Lone Star, and Lake View have received the honor of being awarded the Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award for excellence in counseling.

February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, which celebrates the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across the country. SAISD is proud of our expansive CTE programs that support students.