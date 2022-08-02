SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the 2022-2023 school year, the San Angelo Independent School District will be transitioning back to application requirements for free and reduced lunches since federal funding that provided meals to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

According to a release from SAISD on August 2nd, SAISD will be required to charge for lunches since this funding has ended. Free breakfast will still be served to students every day.

2022-2023 Lunch Prices Elementary Secondary Full Prices $2.75 $3.00 Reduced Prices $0.40 $0.40 Free $0.00 $0.00 Lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year

Families who qualify will be able to apply through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to receive free or reduced lunch meals for their students. Families must complete a short, online application to determine their eligibility for the school year before the first day of school on August 17th. One application will need to be completed per household. Completing and qualifying for this application could result in more federal and state dollars being directed to a student’s school or district for free or lower-priced meals for the student.

Families must meet the following criteria in order to receive free or reduced meals:

Income Eligibility: Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels. Categorical or Automatic Eligibility: Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR). Program Participant Eligibility: Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Students who are eligible may also qualify for:

Additional federal and state dollars corrected to your child’s school and district

Helps families qualify for Pandemic EBT benefits

Matierlas for schools like Chromebooks, iPads, hotspots for internet service, and take-home to read book packs

Support from community and school service organizations

Discounted fees for student testing for Advanced Placement (AP), SAT, or ACT tests

Reduced costs for college application fees

Help in securing low-cost internet rates and services

Student eligibility numbers at a school are factored into the school qualification for money for supplies and other materials needed on campus. SAISD says that last year’s money, determined based on eligible applications, helped fund SAISD campus programs like take-home to read book packs.

SAISD is committed to helping its students continue to have access to nutritious meals. For more information, contact the SAISD Child Nutrition department at (325)659-3615.