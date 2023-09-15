SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees has asked for public input through a survey as part of its search for the district’s next superintendent.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 15, an online survey is available for members of the community to fill out. The survey consists of the following four questions:

What are the greatest strengths of San Angelo ISD and the surrounding communities?

What are the greatest challenges San Angelo ISD currently faces?

What are the professional characteristics that the next superintendent of San Angelo ISD should possess?

What are the personal characteristics that the next superintendent of San Angelo ISD should possess?

The survey opened Friday, Sept. 15, and will run through Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. All members of the community are welcome to provide input.

“The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees looks forward to collaborating with stakeholders to build a profile for a strong candidate who supports our West Texas values and creates a culture that continues to develop students into future-ready graduates,” SAISD said.

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees began its search for a new superintendent earlier this year on June 5, 2023, after Dr. Carl Dethloff, the nine-year superintendent of SAISD, announced that he would be retiring in December 2023. Dethloff plans to end his 33-year-long career in Texas public school education to begin “working for a non-profit education organization in Texas exclusively representing the interests of children and providing fair funding levels for school districts and teachers,” according to his retirement statement.

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees then selected a superintendent search firm to aid in the school district’s search for a replacement. It decided on Thompson & Horton LLC, a company that “began conducting candidate searches 22 years ago” and has since “conducted more than 200 successful contracted searches,” according to an SAISD article.

SAISD also released a tentative timeline for the search in the same article, which is as follows: