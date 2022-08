SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD is searching for eligible candidates to complete their team of bus drivers and bus monitors.

SAISD advertises competitive benefits and flexible hours with school holidays. If you are not certified, SAISD offers paid on-the-job CDL and certification training.

For more information or any questions regarding the openings can be answered by calling SAISD Transportation Department with questions at 325-659-3608. You can apply today at www.saisd.org/jobs.