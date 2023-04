SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department responds to a collision involving a San Angelo ISD school bus with students on board.

According to police, a school bus with three students on board was driving southbound on Pecan Street and going to make a westbound turn onto 13th Street when it collided with an open trailer attached to a parked truck.

Police state that there were no injuries reported and the bus driver was cited for failure to control their speed.