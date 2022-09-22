(Update: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:40 p.m.) — Faculty and staff at Lake View are escorting students, one-by-one, to parents and guardians as a threat published on social media is being investigated by SAISD and SAPD, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Parents and guardians wait outside of Lake View High School in San Angelo to check their students out after administrators learned of a new social media threat against the school on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

(Update: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:30 p.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage staff captured raw video of the increased police presence at Lake View High School after administrators learned that a new threat against the school was posted to social media.

The video shows a line of what appears to be parents and guardians stretching past the sidewalk and into the street in front of the school. Several police vehicles can also be seen parked at the curb.

The San Angelo Police Department also issued a Nixle alert shortly after 12:15 p.m. saying that officers are addressing a possible threat to the school.

The nature of the threat has not yet been made public.

(Original article: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:48 a.m.)— Police presence at Lake View High School has been increased on Thursday after administrators learned of a new social media threat made to the school.

According to a post published to the SAISD Facebook page, the school district and Lake View High School were made aware of a threat made to the school on social media. SAISD says district leaders and school administrators began an investigation into the threat with the San Angelo Police department.

According to SAISD, the school is implementing additional safety measures which include an increased police presence on the campus. Parents and guardians can choose to pick up their students and sign them out at the Lake View front office.

SAPD also published a statement on Facebook saying that officers are addressing the threat and are currently on the scene at the school. They ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

SAISD says the investigation is ongoing and the district will release more information as it becomes known. Concho Valley Homepage will update this story when more information becomes available.

