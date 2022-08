SAN ANGELO, Texas — It is that time of the year again: school shopping.

Amidst the mad dash to buy on tax-free weekend, San Angelo ISD has released their school supply list from grades Pre-K all the way to 8th Grade.

For the families in need buy bulk to supply multiple students, there is some consistency within the lists for elementary school and middle school respectfully.

SAISD is scheduled to begin the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, August 17th.