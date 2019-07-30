SAISD registration for the 2019-2020 school year

It's time to register students for the upcoming school year

The beginning of the 2019-2020 school year is just around the corner and the San Angelo Independent School District’s registration for incoming students is underway.

“If you are pre-registered, all you need is proof of residency and you’re ready to roll over. If not, you can go to the website or come to the campus and provide those documents required,” said Shelly Huddleston, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the San Angelo Independent School District.

Parents will need to visit their student’s home campus to get them registered.

Elementary registration will run from July 29th through August 21st (the first day of school). Middle school registration will be August 6th, 7th and 8th. High school students will have varying registration times– parents can find their child’s by visiting their home campus website.

Parents of students who will be attending school in SAISD for the first tine will need to visit the student’s future campus to enroll them and provide any necessary documentation. That can be found on the district’s website.

This year SAISD will also be expanding their Pre-K program.

“We do have expanded locations for our Prekindergarten program, which is now a full-day program,” added Huddleston.

School supply lists for the next school year have already been released. Those can be found at saisd.org.

Amidst the busy back-to-school season, Huddleston said the district is ready for another great school year.

“We are super excited about the beginning of the new year. We have high quality education and are excited to welcome any new child into the district,” said Huddleston.