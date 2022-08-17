SAN ANGELO, Texas — The life of a bus driver in SAISD may get a little bit easier.

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees voted to increase the starting wage of bus drivers from $15 to $20 per hour during their Regular Board Meeting on Monday, August 15.

The 7-0 vote comes amidst a shortage of drivers within SAISD that has forced the district to announce that no buses will run for the high schools during at least the first two weeks of the school year.

On top of the rate increase, new bus drivers are also eligible for a one-time, new employee hiring incentive of $500 to be paid in two equal installments of $250.

New staff with complete certifications (Class B CDL with Passenger and School Bus Endorsements) hired by September 2 will receive a signing bonus of $1,000 in addition to the new bus driver hiring incentive.

Current full-time drivers, monitors, and mechanics are also eligible for a recruitment incentive for each new certified, full-time bus driver they successfully recruit to join the department. The recruitment incentive of $500 will be paid in two equal installments of $250.

“Our valued bus drivers already on our SAISD team will also receive a pay adjustment based on this new starting pay, so they too receive an adjustment of $5.00 in their hourly wage.” Dr. Farrah Gomez, Deputy Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer explains in the press release.