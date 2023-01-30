SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Due to anticipated icy road conditions on bridges and overpasses and continued precipitation and freezing temperatures until February 1, 2023, schools across San Angelo will be delayed or closed.

SAISD

San Angelo ISD announced an early release on Monday, January 30, at 11:30 a.m. with busses running at 12 p.m. for Central HS, Central HS on Oakes, Lake View HS, Glenn Middle School and Lone Star Middle School.

Elementary schools will be released at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 30, Busses will run shortly after and lunch will be served.

Private Schools

Texas Leadership of San Angelo (TLCA)

TLCA will be releasing students early Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

Angelo Catholic School

ACS will have early dismissal at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Students will dismiss from their normal locations. There is no after-school available.

Trinity Lutheran School San Angelo

TLS will have an early release on January 30, 2023, at 12:30, but noted parents could pick up students any time before then. ECC must be picked up by 1 pm.

Cornerstone Christian School of San Angelo

TBA

UPDATE:

On Monday, January 30 high school students who transport themselves to school will be released at the end of their 4th period. The remainder of the student body will be released beginning at 11:30 am.

Between 11:30 am-1:00 pm, is encouraged for parents to come to pick their students up.

JOY School Glen Meadows

Students and staff will have an early release Monday, January 30, 2023

Premier High School – San Angelo

All PM session classes have been canceled for Monday, January 30, 2023

Sierra Vista United Methodist Church/ Kindergarten

Sierra Vista will be closed at noon Monday, January 30, and remain closed on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ambleside

Ambleside will release students early on Monday, January 30, at 11:30 and will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Please help us keep this article updated by sending any updated information regarding school delays and closures in San Angelo to our Contact Us page.