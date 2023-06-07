SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD released a statement on June 6, 2023, mourning the loss of one of their own – elementary teacher Angela Hollon.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hollon had been traveling northbound in southbound lanes on FM 1692, attempting to pass slower traffic on Sunday, June 5. This resulted in her Ford Explorer colliding with a Freightliner towing a trailer head-on. Hollon was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Freightliner was transported to Shannon Medical Center with no life-threatening injuries.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family, friends, students and school staff most affected by the tragedy,” said SAISD. “We are not only a school, but a community and collectively feel the loss. SAISD has a team of professionals trained to help with the needs of students and staff at difficult times such as this.”

Hollen leaves behind her husband and five children.