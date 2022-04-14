SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD will be hosting its annual job fair on April 23rd from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m in the Central High School Tucker Building.

Campus and district administrators will attend the job fair to help answer questions on open positions and to participate in interviews.

The school district says they hope to fill multiple positions across the district with people who want to make a difference. Positions include teachers, maintenance workers, bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition and other professional positions.

San Angelo ISD offers:

A quality, safe and secure work environment Great, competitive benefits Enhanced professional learning opportunities

Those interested in attending the job fair are asked to register on the SAISD website and email their resume to julie.carter@saisd.org by Wednesday, April 20th.