SAISD launching new summer programs for middle and high school students

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District has had a lot of success with their San Angelo Reads program, with reading scores rising 92% percent since the school year began. The district launched its San Angelo Reads program in December, joining with local partners to read to students and to give a book to each one.

While that program and the STEM Camp are geared towards younger students SAISD summer programs aims to enrich incoming middle and high school students. Looking ahead, the SAISD summer line-up of programs take aim at several key goals including focusing on creativity and critical thinking, while aligning with the district learner profile.

“This year we actually are going to be offering something new for our incoming middle school students and our incoming high school students,” explained Dr. Candi Callas, Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction for SAISD. “We will have a jumpstart programs for both of them.” These jump start programs will be held at each middle and high school campus and run for one week each.