SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo ISD will be hosting a Kids Eat-Free! Program which kicks off on July 5, 2023, and here is what you need to know about it.

Starting July 5th, free lunch meals will be provided Monday through Friday at seven neighborhood feeding sites throughout San Angelo thanks to the Kids Eat-FREE! Program. To participate, children may simply show up at a program site during the scheduled times – there are no applications or requirements. Family members accompanying children will also receive a meal at no-cost.

Kids Eat-FREE! is a project of the Tom Green County Hunger Coalition, a part of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. Since it began in 2010, the goal for Kids Eat-FREE! has been to feed more children during the summer when school was not in session. The Program is privately funded by churches, non-profit organizations, businesses and many volunteers. Kids Eat-FREE! works with churches and volunteers to provide consistent nutrition for children and families throughout the summer to keep them healthy and ready to begin school in the fall.

The free lunches will be available through as late as August 31, 2023 at some meal site locations.

Lunch Sites: