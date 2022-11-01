SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD is inviting families to join them and community partners for a free, family-friendly, Community Resource Night on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Glenmore Elementary located at 323 Penrose Street.

The event is an opportunity for families to learn more about the bilingual program and resources offered through SAISD and throughout San Angelo. The event will have activities for the family such as;

● children’s book giveaways,

● snacks,

● Special guests like HEBuddy,

● face-painting,

● coloring activities with the Lake View High School Ambassadors student group,

● San Angelo READS! story time read-alouds, and more.

The resource night allows bilingual families to connect to resources deemed vital and helpful including the SAISD Bilingual Program. Now in its third year, the program utilizes students’ primary language of Spanish as a resource to acquire full proficiency in English.

For more information regarding the Resource Night or the SAISD Bilingual Program, visit the district’s website; saisd.org.