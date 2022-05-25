SAN ANGELO, Texas — In wake of the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde Texas both the SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District has decided to implement additional levels of security across all campuses in San Angelo.

The goal of the SAPD and the SAISD is to maintain a safe environment for all students to continue to grow and learn throughout the City of San Angelo. It is highly encouraged that anyone with information regarding possible threats to our schools and students contacts the Police Department directly with their concerns so we can address them accordingly.

“Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the community of Uvalde and the families affected by this horrendous act.”