Even though San Angelo school students are still on summer break, many are practicing their reading skills.

The San Angelo school district continues the San Angelo Reads ‘Summer Book Patrol’ program. Today at Goliad Elementary School, students and parents participated in a reading event that included book giveaways. The summer book patrol also gets books to students at home.

“Anytime we can connect with our community and our students and even more so when we’re in the middle of summer when we’re not seeing them every day. It’s so important to us,” said Whitney Wood, SAISD Executive Director of Communications “We want them to keep reading keep learning over the summer and we just want them to know we love them so this is a great time for us to do that so we’re so excited to have our families out here.

Angelo school district students start the fall semester on Wednesday, August 17th.