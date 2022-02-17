SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD fifth graders are beginning the process of transferring from elementary into middle school through the month of February.

Principals and teachers have been working with students to complete a Google Form to share their class preferences for their sixth-grade year.

According to the SAISD website, fifth graders will be bringing this form home for parents or legal guardians to sign on Friday, February 18th. Parents are asked to review their child class preferences. Parents and guardians will be able to request changes to the schedule or make comments. Signed forms must be returned to the fifth grader’s elementary campus by Tuesday, February 22nd.

Parents are welcome to visit their student’s middle school websites to help make the transition as easy as possible. All websites have a course catalog, showing the classes provided through the campus along with an orientation document to help students, parents and guardians with the move to middle school. Along with the catalog and orientation document, each school also provides an introduction video to each middle school. Current middle school students share what classes they like, how they would describe their school and some of their favorite experiences. These websites can be found under the SAISD transition page, or by visiting the Glenn, Lincoln, or Lonestar websites.

For more information, parents are asked to contact their student’s future counselor. Glenn Middle School Counseling Center: (325) 947-3841 x128

Lincoln Middle School Counseling Center: (325) 659-3550 x128

Lone Star Middle School Counseling Center: (325) 947-3871 x128