SAN ANGELO, Texas — Whitney Watson Wood, San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Communications, has announced she will be stepping down.

Her last official day will be December 16, 2022, and Molly Johnson Turk will transition from her current role to the Executive Director of Communications position.

Wood wants the community to join her in congratulating Turk on supporting SAISD and working closely with the SAISD Communications Team.

Please accept my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to have worked with each of you in partnering to celebrate all the ways students are smart at SAISD in furtherance of the District’s mission of preparing future-ready graduates, and to lift up our Difference Maker educators who I truly believe make an impactful difference in our West Texas community,” said Wood, “You are critical to telling the story of the District, our students, staff and San Angelo – and I thank you!”

Molly Johnson Turk: molly.johnson@saisd.org

Communications: communications@saisd.org