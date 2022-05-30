SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2022 school year has come to an end, and with it, a new chapter has begun for the graduates of PAY, Lake View and Central Highschools.

PAYS class of 2022 graduated with 64 students from Central High School and Lake View High School on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the McNease Convention Center ushering in our first SAISD graduates of the year.

“Our PAYS graduates, through their courageous persistence, accomplished the task in front of them – a high school diploma,” said Dr. Carl Dethloff, Superintendent of San Angelo ISD. “We are so proud of their individual accomplishments and congratulate them on this special occasion.”

Graduate Sabin Muñoz, followed with a special message for his fellow graduates. He was an

entertaining champion of alliteration, but within his entertaining speech, he shared an impactful message.

“I’m proud to say how happy I am that we’ve made it, after all, we’ve been through. People

often ask me who I am, The answer begins with a simple question: ‘How did we get here?… I feared what the future might hold for me…Now, I put myself first… When you do this, you start to self-improve… Who

am I? That’s still a question I ask myself, but now the answer is different… I have galvanized my future… Who am I? I’m a graduate.”

The full live stream recording of the PAYS graduation ceremony is available on the SAISD YouTube channel here, and the downloadable PAYS graduation ceremony program is available here.





Lakeview High School celebrated 174 graduating students Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Foster Communications Coliseum. LVHS Principal Zach Ramirez addressed the Class, commending them for their

contributions to Lake View and as leaders in the community.

“Graduation is not a finale. Today’s ceremony is called commencement, and notes the beginning… of something… So what happens next for you?” said Principal Ramirez. “We are really celebrating a new beginning in your life- A new chapter, new friends, new horizons. ‘What happens next?’ I leave you with that question. It’s my hope for each of you that you answer that with dreams beyond telling.”

Principal Ramirez then invited educator Brenda Barnor to the stage to honor a Lake View graduate “who had an impact at Lake View, even though his physical presence is no longer with us.” Ms. Barnor shared a story of Caden Lane Williams who passed away before the graduation ceremony but had touched many lives at Lake View.

“Everyone is born with a gift. Caden had a gift that was powerful. It was stronger than his inability to talk. It was stronger than his inability to walk… Caden had an effervescence that bubbled up and engaged people, “ Ms. Barner said of Caden.

The Class Salutatorian, Alexis Sue Williams then addressed her fellow graduates. She encouraged them to find their own “K.E.” and be a “K.E.”, a term she explained meant to be someone who will always be there for you no matter what, noting that “Your future is in your hands. It starts with choosing the people whom you surround yourself with.”

Her twin sister, Valedictorian Landra Elizabeth Williams imparted that while one chapter was coming to an end, it is only the beginning of each of their stories. She shared that “Decisions you make today will shape the future into what it will become tomorrow,” but cautioned her classmates not to get tunnel vision

focusing so much on the future, that they miss out on the simple joys of the present. “Even enjoying the smallest of details such as the morning sunrise, a simple hi from the neighbor next door or even enjoying a good laugh. These make the story, your story, all the more worth reading.”

The full Livestream recording of the CHS graduation ceremony is available on the SAISD YouTube channel here.





Central Highschool celebrated 767 graduating students Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at the ASU Junell Center. CHS Principal Bill Waters welcomed graduates and attendees followed by a posting of the

Colors by the CHS JROTC, state and national pledges led by Student Council President Mariah Mayville and a moving rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by senior members of the Bobcat Choir.

The Class Valedictorian, Elizabeth Grace Barker was then joined by her twin sister and Class Salutatorian, Elliott Faith Barke to deliver a joint speech noting the importance of the day,

“Class of 2022, don’t forget to continue supporting each other. Don’t leave the family you found along the way behind. Carry them with you, because you choose who makes up your present- Appreciate the time and the place that you’re in for all of its ups and downs. Because, yes the past is familiar and the future is

exciting, but the present is the only guarantee you have…,” then adding “We don’t need to worry about leaving the past behind, because the important stuff will stick with us.”

Mr. Waters then addressed the graduates:

“One, make today your masterpiece… Two, know that there is always a silver lining in everything you encounter. Even in the darkest moments, there will always be something to learn…” and with his third, echoing his daily message to students during the school year, “Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours…”

The full Livestream recording of the CHS graduation ceremony is available on the SAISD

youTube channel here.