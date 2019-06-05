SAISD Announces New Campus Principals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Starting July 1st, Mr. Darius Flowers will be the new principal at Bowie Elementary School. He will be replacing the retiring principal Ms. Cindy Lee.

Mr. Flowers comes to Bowie Elementary School after serving as assistant principal for Lake View High School. He has six years of experience in SAISD. Mr. Flowers is a graduate of Lake View High School and holds a Bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University and a Master's degree from Angelo State University.

Ms. Laurie Herndon has been appointed as the new principal for the upcoming school year at Alta Loma Elementary School. Ms. Herndon replaces the retiring principal, Karen Clark, beginning July 1st.

Ms. Herndon comes to Alta Loma after serving at Lee Middle School as assistant principal. She has 23 years of experience as an educator, 22 of those years in SAISD. Ms. Herndon holds a Bachelor's degree from Angelo State University and a Master's degree from Abilene Christian University.