SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has announced details pertaining to its high schools’ 2023 graduation ceremonies.

According to the release, the graduations for Central High School, Lake View High School, and PAYS will have their ceremonies in person at the following dates and times:

Central High School – Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Angelo State University Junell Center/Stephens Arena

Lake View High School – Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum

PAYS – Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Angelo State University CJ Davidson Conference Center

All ceremonies will be live-streamed from the SAISD website. Additionally, the ceremonies will be recorded and uploaded to the SAISD YouTube channel as well as being broadcasted on SAISDtv and Optimum Channel 4 in San Angelo.

The district also announced that further details regarding the graduation ceremonies will be provided by each respective school as it gets closer to the event. For more information regarding the district’s announcement, go to saisd.org.