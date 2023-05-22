SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has announced a modified bell schedule for middle school and high school campuses for the 2023-2024 school year.

Affected schools include Glenn Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School. The new schedules were created based on feedback from stakeholders.

The new middle school start time will be 8:04 a.m. with the first warning bell sounding at 8:00 a.m. Middle school release times will be 3:42 p.m. The new high school start time will be 8:20 a.m. with the first warning bell sounding at 8:10 a.m. for Central High School and Central High School on Oakes and 8:15 a.m. for Lake View High School. High school release time will be 3:59 p.m.

In order to provide time for drop-off for families and staff members with students in other grade levels all elementary schools will continue to open for morning drop-off as early as 7:15 a.m. and middle schools will open for morning drop-off as early as 7:30 a.m.

Download the printable San Angelo ISD district calendar for the 2023-2024 school year here.

Glenn Middle School, Lincoln Middle School and Lone Star Middle School 2023-2024 Bell Schedule

First Bell 8:00 am 1st Period 8:04 – 8:54 am 2nd Period 8:58 – 9:48 am 3rd Period 9:52 – 10:42 am 6th Grade – Lunch 10:42 – 11:12 am 6th Grade – 4th Period 11:16 am – 12:06 pm 6th Grade – 5th Period 12:10 – 1:00 pm 7th Grade – 4th Period 10:46 – 11:36 am 7th Grade – Lunch 11:36 am – 12:06 pm 7th Grade – 5th Period 12:10 – 1:00 pm 8th Grade – 4th Period 10:46 – 11:36 am 8th Grade – 5th Period 11:40 am – 12:30 pm 8th Grade – Lunch 12:30 – 1:00 pm 6th Period 1:04 – 1:54 pm 7th Period 1:58 – 2:48 pm 8th Period 2:52 – 3:42 pm Acceleration/Enrichment 3:42 – 4:15 pm

Central High School (Main) 2023-2024 Bell Schedule

First Bell 8:10am 1st Period 8:20 – 9:11 am 2nd Period 9:19 – 10:09 am 3rd Period 10:17 – 11:07 am 4th Period 11:15 am – 12:05 pm 5th Period 12:13 – 1:06 pm Acceleration/Enrichment 1:06 – 1:33 pm Lunch 1:33 – 2:03 pm 6th Period 2:11 – 3:01 pm 7th Period 3:09 – 3:59 pm

Central High School on Oakes 2023-2024 Bell Schedule

First Bell 8:10 am 1st Period 8:20 – 9:15 am 2nd Period 9:19 – 10:13 am 3rd Period 10:17 – 11:11 am 4th Period 11:15 am – 12:18 pm 5th Period 12:18 – 2:07 pm A – Lunch 12:18 – 12:48 pm A – Class 12:52 – 2:07 pm B – Class 12:22 – 1:00 pm B – Lunch 1:00 – 1:30 pm B – Class 1:34 – 2:07 pm C – Class 12:22 – 1:33 pm C – Lunch 1:37 – 2:07 pm 6th Period 2:11 – 3:05 pm 7th Period 3:09 – 3:59 pm

Lake View High School 2022-2023 Bell Schedule

Acceleration/Enrichment 7:55 – 8:15 am First Bell 8:15 am 1st Period 8:20 – 9:12 am 2nd Period 9:17 – 10:09 am 3rd Period/Announcements 10:14 – 11:12 am 4th Period 11:17 am – 12:09 pm 5th Period, 11th–12th Grade 12:14 – 1:09 pm 9th–10th Acceleration/Enrichment 12:14 – 12:39 pm 9th–10th Lunch (Closed Campus) 12:39 – 1:09 pm 5th Period, 9th–10th Grade 1:14 – 2:08 pm 11th –12th Acceleration/Enrichment 1:14 – 1:38 pm 11th–12th Lunch (Open Campus) 1:38 – 2:08 pm 6th Period 2:13 – 3:04 pm 7th Period 3:09 – 3:59 pm Acceleration/Enrichment 3:59 – 4:20 pm

If you have any questions about the updated bell schedules, please contact your student’s campus for more information.

To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.