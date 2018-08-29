Safety Measures To Take When Running Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Due to the recent murder of a woman iowa who was jogging alone in the evening...Running safety has become a major concern.

Safety Education Sergeant Justin Baker, says, "if you feel like for some reason, you're in danger, immediately contact the authorities."

There are ways you can help prevent yourself from being in a vulnerable scenario, such as location selection.

"Pick those locations that are really ultimately designed for walking or running, that have that well lit area," says Baker.

One of the ways you can feel safe running at night or even during the day time is wearing bright clothing or a reflective vest.

"You want to make sure you're seen," says Baker. "Even if you think the driver has seen you, that might not be the case. So, you gotta be defensive at all times, when you're running or walking."

Some may worry that being seen will keep you safe from traffic, but may make yourself a target for predators. Sergeant Baker says, the buddy system is the best way.

"You always want to have power in numbers," says Baker. "The more people you have running with you, first of all you're more visible, but then you do have that support group where you're not going to be vulnerable to an attack or any type of other threats."

Aside from the person you are with, Sergeant Baker says to let someone not on the run know where you are.

"Letting people know where you are. Give that information before you go on your run, and contact them as soon as you're done with the run, and let them know how long you expect to be on that run or walk," says Baker.

There are phone apps, such as Find My Friends and Road I.D. that tracks your location. Road I.D. can even time your run; however some locals are weary about using apps.

A locally active runner, Autumn Currie, says, "I feel like so many times people can still access that, and if you do have someone trying to follow that, they can get on there and see your routine and where you're going. So, probably just call a close friend and let them know."

Along with electronic devices comes headphones. Sergeant Baker says if they are utilized, turn the volume low enough to hear traffic and other suspicious noises around you.