SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, for the public to attend.

“This is the annual memorial for us to step back, to slow down and to remember the tragic events of 9/11,” SAFD Fire Chief Patrick Brody said.

The service will take place at the City of San Angelo’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge, which is along the Concho River, and adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts near 1 Love St.

“What I want to focus on this year is the future,” Brody said. “Tomorrow’s not guaranteed. Every single person that went to work that morning and died in that event. they had plans for that day, and they had plans for the next day. What I want us to remember about 9/11 is to live your life now, because tomorrow’s not promised.”

San Angelo’s memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. The memorial is unique in that it is one of the few memorials in Texas to incorporate a piece of steel taken from Ground Zero in New York City into its design.

The monument’s original World Trade Center steel artifact was stolen in 2016. However, in 2017, the Velez family donated another steel artifact from Ground Zero. This steel now serves as the centerpiece of the monument’s repair and restoration, and it is under surveillance from the City of San Angelo to prevent potential theft.