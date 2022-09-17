SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city announced on a Facebook post that the San Angelo Fire Department and other volunteer departments will participate in joint training on Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to the post, the fire apparatus will use the Bell Street boat ramp area to draft water from the river into water tenders, then transfer it to an aerial apparatus that will ultimately discharge the water back into the river.

The following areas of South Concho Park Drive in San Angelo will be utilized: