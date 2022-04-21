SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Crews with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on East 42nd Street on Thursday morning, April 21, 2022.

The extent of the fire is not yet known and no information about possible injuries has been released.

Concho Valley Homepage staff were on the scene and captured photos of firefighters battling the blaze at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

SAPD and SAFD responds to a fire on East 42nd Street in San Angelo on April 21, 2022

SAPD and SAFD responds to a fire on East 42nd Street in San Angelo on April 21, 2022

SAPD and SAFD responds to a fire on East 42nd Street in San Angelo on April 21, 2022

SAPD and SAFD responds to a fire on East 42nd Street in San Angelo on April 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.