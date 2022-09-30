SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo recruit class of 2022 had their Graduation ceremony today, September 30.

These recruits swore today to follow SAFD’s mission to, “provide the community the highest level of life safety and property conservation through the extension of training, fire prevention, emergency medical services, fire suppression and emergency management,” having successfully completed approximately 14 months in the academy, with 40 hours per week in rookie school.

SAFD graduating recruits:

Ryan Harrington

Brady Akin

Joshua Leenerts

Daniel Hammond

Joshua Perry

Ashlynn Kilpatrick

Jacob Boston

For more on SAFD go here.