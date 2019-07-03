SACMC’s Wound Care department celebrates 15 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Community Medical Center’s Wound Care Clinic was the first in San Angelo.
Tuesday, a number of former patients attended a reception at the clinic marking the 15th anniversary.
Doctors and nurses provide out-patient care, including hyper-baric oxygen therapy.
“Well let me tell you the most fufilling part that we have here is that a lot of the patients get to see that they are improving, ” said dr. Samuel J. Kasberg the Wound Care Center’s Medical Director, “when you have diabetes and you fell like your blood sugar is under control you dont alwasy feel like you’re improving.”
San Angelo Community Medical Center is an accredited wound care services center.