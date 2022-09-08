SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Fire Chief Patrick Brody was officially sworn into oath during a San Angelo City Council meeting that took place on September 8th.

After being sworn into his new position as the San Angelo Fire Department Fire Chief by Judge Gilbert, Chief Brody explained how he felt about the support he has received from the community.

“I am blown away by the outpouring of support from our citizens and the men and women of the San Angelo Fire Department,” Chief Brody shared as he mentioned the large group of firefighters in the room.

Despite taking office over a month ago, City Manager Daniel Valenzuela shares the city had been working on coordinating a day for the new fire chief to take the oath.

“We are very proud to have Chief Brody on staff with us,” Valenzuela shared with those in attendance.

Valenzuela says he has worked with Chief Brody for the past three years on the resolutions committee meetings with the Firefighters Association.

“He does a tremendous job,” said Valenzuela. “I’ve been impressed by the work he’s done and I expect the same moving forward as a chief.”