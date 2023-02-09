SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo State Supported Living Center staff will be receiving a 50 percent salary increase for all positions – something they have never seen before.

The SASSLC first opened in 1969 and the 1,031-acre living center is home to 138 people. The center provides services for residents with intellectual disabilities (IQ below 70) to help them continue to progress no matter their disability. This facility helps residents to gain the experiences and knowledge needed to be successful citizens.

The state and SASSLC have been looking to increase salaries for some time, especially with the cost of living on the rise according to Heather Cavin, Director of Community Relations and Volunteer Service Department.

“I came out here because my mother worked out here so I decided to come out here and as a mother, just being able to have that extra income to provide for my family to keep up with the cost of living,” said Cavin, “My other coworkers, I’ve seen them struggle with the increase in living.

Every Wednesday SASSLC is at the Workforce solutions building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply for any position. Staff will be available to help through express hire, expediting the hiring process to allow applicants to get in the doors much faster.

“Were like a family out here, I couldn’t think of a better place I would love to work, ” said Cavin, “I’ve been here 15 years and I love everyone I work with.”

There are currently several open job positions for hire from direct care to more supportive roles.

Current Job Openings:

Food service workers

Building maintenance workers

Custodians

Direct Support Professionals

Nurses

Social workers

Physicians

Psychiatrists

Dental

For more on San Angelo State Supported Living Center benefits and career advancement opportunities go here.