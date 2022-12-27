SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic has slowed down at a busy intersection in San Angelo on Tuesday, December 27.

Gray Chevrolet Colorado with damage to the front of the vehicle. A San Angelo Firefighter is on scene in bunker gear.

A white Ford Ranger that was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light with damage to the passenger side. A San Angelo Police Officer is standing near the bed of the truck, assessing the scene.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a white Ford Ranger was hit by a gray Chevrolet Colorado that ran a red light at the intersection of Bryant Boulevard and Avenue N.

SAPD shares that the driver of a gray Chevrolet Colorado was cited for disregarding a red light.

SAPD says that both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Be sure to download the Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on breaking news in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.