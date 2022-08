SAN ANGELO, Texas — There has been a vehicular crash at the intersection of Sherwood and Johnson.

Officers on the scene said a maroon Kia was turning left from Johnson onto Sherwood while a beige Ford Ranger was Eastbound on Sherwood. Witnesses claimed the Ford ranger disregarded a red light and collided into the side of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia has been hospitalized with non-incapacitating injuries and the driver of the Ford ranger has been cited for disregarding a red light,