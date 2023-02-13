SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:46 p.m. early Monday evening asking commuters to avoid Sherwood Way near Garfield Street due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to police at the scene, a white Ford was going westbound on Sherwood Way while another white SUV was southbound on Garfield. After interviewing eyewitnesses, it was determined that the Ford ran the red light which resulted in the crash. Following the immediate hit, the second white SUV spun and hit a pickup truck waiting at the Sherwood red light. Following the second collision, the SUV then reversed and hit a box truck parked in a nearby parking lot.

There were no life-threatening injuries and no one was transported to the hospital. The driver of the white Ford was cited for disregarding a red light