SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person was taken into custody after reports of a suspicious person walking on the Winters ISD campus caused the school to go into “secure” mode on Sept. 26.

According to a press release from Winters ISD, campus administrators were made aware that an individual who looked suspicious was walking around the campus at around 7:05 Tuesday morning. The school immediately called law enforcement and placed the district on ‘”secure” mode with staff on high alert and all doors locked and monitored as classes continued inside.

The Winters Police Department and Runnels County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody for investigation by 7:40 a.m.

Winters PD shared in a post on social media that no one was targeted and there was no one with a gun on the campus. The police department further asks anyone who has received a direct message that threatens the safety and well-being of students and citizens to contact dispatch at (530) 795-4561.