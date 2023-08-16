WINTERS, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Winters ISD is working to open the doors to many opportunities and find a future career that sparks their students interest through six field trips to Abilene on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to a press release written by Winters High School senior Mikaela Aguero, 215 seventh through 12th grade WISD students will depart at 7:45 a.m. in six different chartered buses through the state sponsored Effective Advising Framework Grant on Aug. 18. Students will tour Abilene businesses and industries along with getting the chance to meet with executives and staff during a series of rotations for each career cluster.

These career clusters and places the students will be visiting are:

Culinary Arts: Great Lakes Cheese Co. Salty Room Bakehouse Graze Abilene

Health Sciences: Hendrick Health North

Agriculture: United Ag & Turf (John Deere) H.E.B Chimney Rock Animal Hospital

Business: Condley and Company LLP Tolar Systems First Financial Bank First Technology Services

Ag Engineering: RenTech Arrow Ford Buffalo Gap I&E

Hospitality and Tourism: Double Tree by Hilton Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau



According to the release, WISD will stop at The Shed in Abilene for lunch in rotations. These lunch breaks will allow students to take a tour of a barbecue and catering facilities that started in Wingate, Texas with Hollis and Betty Dean. Byron Stephenson and his wife Stacie continued his grandparents catering tradition and expanded into Abilene.

Students will return to the school midafternoon.

Staff at Winters shared how excited they were to give their students the chance to experience and learn more about the working world.

“This opportunity will allow our students to see different careers that are out there that they may not know anything about,” Winters Secondary Principal Bryan Green said. “Our goal is to expose our students to as many careers as possible so that they will have a better idea of what might be appealing to them as they move closer to graduation.”

Winters ISD senior Payton Cortez said in the press release that he hopes he will learn more about what he wants to do in the future.

“I’ve been struggling to commit to what I want to do after high school and I’m hoping this trip will give me the opportunity to experience each of the jobs thoroughly,” Cortez said. “Hopefully, from the information gained on this trip, I will have some inspiration to choose my future career.”

The school counseling program receives support from the EAF Grant to help ensure that students academic, personal, career, and social development needs are met to help them transition onto college or entire a career.

WISD’s EAF Grant committee started diving into ways to expand students knowledge in the work place and get a better understanding of possibilities for their future in June. Nearly two dozen businesses and industries were contacted by the committee, and each responded with overwhelming enthusiasm.

“Every business I’ve talked to thinks the Career Exploration Tour is a great idea! From the initial contact, each person I spoke with, whether they oversaw scheduling or not, said they wanted to be a part of this,” WHS Career and Technical Education Coordinator Melissa Gerhart said. “I was greeted with so much enthusiasm in just a phone conversation to start the initial planning of the tours, that it was inspiring to me as a teacher. It is so exciting to see so many businesses want to be a part of this and eager to show our students the career opportunities in their fields.”