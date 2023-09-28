BALLINGER, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of Ballinger announced on Sept. 25 that one lucky person will get the chance to take home a military-designed vehicle – If the bid is right.

Red AM General M998 Humvee that is for auction with the City of Ballinger.
The red AM General M998 Humvee is for auction with the City of Ballinger.

According to a social media post, the City of Ballinger will be auctioning off an AM General M998 Humvee on Oct. 19. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

All bidding will take place on GovDeals.

The City also shares that they have Dell computer monitors for sale for $10 each. Those interested in a monitor can call (325) 365-3511 or visit City Hall.