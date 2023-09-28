BALLINGER, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of Ballinger announced on Sept. 25 that one lucky person will get the chance to take home a military-designed vehicle – If the bid is right.

The red AM General M998 Humvee is for auction with the City of Ballinger.

According to a social media post, the City of Ballinger will be auctioning off an AM General M998 Humvee on Oct. 19. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

All bidding will take place on GovDeals.

The City also shares that they have Dell computer monitors for sale for $10 each. Those interested in a monitor can call (325) 365-3511 or visit City Hall.