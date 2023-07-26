BALLINGER, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of Ballinger announced, on July 26, that it will be hosting an online auction for different items in August.

According to a social media post made by the City of Ballinger, various items like vehicles and equipment will be listed for 14 days, starting on Aug. 15. The auction will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Items up for auction include:

  • 2013 Dodge Charger
  • 2010 Dodge Charger
  • 2012 Ford Expedition
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban
  • 2005 Dodge Durango
  • 2001 Ford Explorer
  • 2022 Isuzu Street Sweeper
  • 2021 JCB HydraDig Wheeled Excavator and attachments
  • Rosco Flaherty Chip Spreader
  • 2016 Vermeer Woodchipper Trailer
  • 1999 Volvo Hot Tar Truck
  • 1997 International 9400 Day Cab Haul Truck
  • 1986 Freightliner Dump Truck
  • 1979 International Dump Truck
  • 2022 Bobcat Grader attachment
  • Spool trailer
  • Bastone porta toilet with shower
  • Bastone porta toilet
  • Two porta potties
  • Two outdoor handwash stations

To view the items and bid in the auction click here.