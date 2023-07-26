City of Ballinger Logo courtesy of the City of Ballinger

BALLINGER, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of Ballinger announced, on July 26, that it will be hosting an online auction for different items in August.

According to a social media post made by the City of Ballinger, various items like vehicles and equipment will be listed for 14 days, starting on Aug. 15. The auction will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Items up for auction include:

2013 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

2012 Ford Expedition

2008 Chevrolet Suburban

2005 Dodge Durango

2001 Ford Explorer

2022 Isuzu Street Sweeper

2021 JCB HydraDig Wheeled Excavator and attachments

Rosco Flaherty Chip Spreader

2016 Vermeer Woodchipper Trailer

1999 Volvo Hot Tar Truck

1997 International 9400 Day Cab Haul Truck

1986 Freightliner Dump Truck

1979 International Dump Truck

2022 Bobcat Grader attachment

Spool trailer

Bastone porta toilet with shower

Bastone porta toilet

Two porta potties

Two outdoor handwash stations

To view the items and bid in the auction click here.