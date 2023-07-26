BALLINGER, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of Ballinger announced, on July 26, that it will be hosting an online auction for different items in August.
According to a social media post made by the City of Ballinger, various items like vehicles and equipment will be listed for 14 days, starting on Aug. 15. The auction will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Items up for auction include:
- 2013 Dodge Charger
- 2010 Dodge Charger
- 2012 Ford Expedition
- 2008 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2005 Dodge Durango
- 2001 Ford Explorer
- 2022 Isuzu Street Sweeper
- 2021 JCB HydraDig Wheeled Excavator and attachments
- Rosco Flaherty Chip Spreader
- 2016 Vermeer Woodchipper Trailer
- 1999 Volvo Hot Tar Truck
- 1997 International 9400 Day Cab Haul Truck
- 1986 Freightliner Dump Truck
- 1979 International Dump Truck
- 2022 Bobcat Grader attachment
- Spool trailer
- Bastone porta toilet with shower
- Bastone porta toilet
- Two porta potties
- Two outdoor handwash stations
To view the items and bid in the auction click here.