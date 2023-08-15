CONCHO VALLEY, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Ballinger Police Department took to social media to warn its citizens and those in the Concho Valley of a phone scam that affected multiple people on Aug. 15.

The department’s original post shares that an employee at Main Street in Ballinger had received a call from a woman claiming she needed to talk to the owner about a calendar project. When the employee asked who she was, the caller claimed her name was Sandra and she worked with the Ballinger Police Department.

In a second post from local law enforcement, a citizen from Ozona had also received a call. After answering the call that showed ‘Law Enforcement’ in the caller ID, the caller said her name was Chandra with the Ballinger Police Department.

BPD asks all citizens to hang up the phone immediately if someone claims they are with the department and call (325) 365-3591.