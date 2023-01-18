WINTERS, Texas – An Abilene man was arrested and taken into custody for warrants issued from Abilene was arrested on Jan. 15 after contacting a 12-year-old minor through social media and meeting them at the park.

According to a release made via social media by the Winters Police Department, officers took a report of an attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor.

Mugshot: Ernest Martinez Jr. 1-15-23 courtesy Taylor County

WPD states that a 12-year-old made contact with a man later identified as Ernest Martinez Jr. through social media and text messages. The minor agreed to meet Martinez at a park within the city limits.

A family friend soon saw the two at the park and called a family member. WPD says that Martinez fled the park once the family member arrived.

Once WPD was able to identify the man as Martinez and discovered he was from Abilene, warrants were requested and granted.

WPD says that the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division in Abilene was able to locate Martinez and took him into custody. The minor was not harmed.

Martinez was booked in the Taylor County Jail on Jan. 15 and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor.