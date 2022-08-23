SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on Houston Harte near Central High School on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, was caused by two vehicles racing on the expressway.

A white car of unknown make on Houston Harte Expressway following a rollover crash. The car's hood is open and the front of the car appears to be in a ditch.

Police on the scene of the crash said that the rollover of a white car (pictured above) was related to an incident of racing on the highway. The rollover happened when the white car and one other vehicle were racing and the white car collided with another vehicle.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. More information, including information about possible injuries caused by the crash, will be released later.

