SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash near South Bryant and Avenue N prompted police to issue a Nixle alert shortly before 3:30 pm, warning motorists to avoid the area.

Images captured by Concho Valley Homepage Staff show a vehicle that appears to have come to rest upside down.

According to officers on the scene, a white Ford Bronco headed south on South Bryant Boulevard disregarded a red light and was hit by a black Jeep Compass that was headed east on Avenue N.

Police say none of the occupants of either vehicle reported any injuries. The driver of the white Ford Bronco will be cited for a red light violation.