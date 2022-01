ROBERT LEE, Texas – Robert Lee ISD announced they will not be holding classes on Friday, January 14th or on Monday, January 17th., according to a statement from RLISD on Monday, January 10th.

According to the release, classes will resume Tuesday, January, 18th at regular time.

RLISD would like to wish all of our students participating in the Coke County Livestock show this weekend the best of luck!!!

Courtesy: Robert Lee ISD