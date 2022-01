SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Officers are investigating a robbery that took place in the 2800 block of West Beauregard on Friday, January 7, 2022.

According to officers on-the-scene, the robbery occurred at the Rocky Spoonts Real Estate Mortgage Co. Property Management building.

Police officers confirmed that there is not a suspect at large and the public is safe.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.