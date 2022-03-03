SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a nixle alert for road closures that will be taking place Saturday, March 5th starting at 6:00 a.m.

According to the alert, the intersection at Santa Fe Park Road and River Drive that travels west to the Concho River will be closed along with Veterans Memorial Drive from River Drive to South Abe Street traveling east.

The Harris Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive intersections will be detoured in the direction of West First Street for those traveling north of Veterans Memorial Drive.