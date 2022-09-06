SAN ANGELO, Texas – Construction for College Hills Boulevard continues as the City of San Angelo announces the closure of a portion of College Hills.

College Hills Boulevard from Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street will be closed Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of San Angelo says citizens traveling north on College Hills Boulevard may avoid the closure by traveling east on Sac Avenue to A&M to Avenue N to access College Hills Boulevard. Southbound travelers can take Beauregard Avenue to Cornell Avenue to access the southern part of College Hills Boulevard.

These closures are part of the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project that is working to improve the roadway, drainage system, underground utilities and add signal upgrades.

The City of San Angelo also announced the closure of South A&M Avenue at the intersection of South Johnson Street beginning Tuesday, September 6th at 8 a.m. until further notice.

The city shares that citizens needing access can use Culver Avenue to Baylor to A&M.

