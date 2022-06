SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a release from the City of San Angelo, portions of College Hills from Oxford Avenue to Stanford Drive will be closed on June 10th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those traveling in this area are encouraged to travel on east Oxford Avenue to A & M Avenue, to SAC Avenue to access College Hills.

Those traveling south on College Hills can avoid the area by traveling to Standford to Dartmouth to Oxford Avenue to access College Hills.