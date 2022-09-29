SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rio Concho Community Park has closed until further notice due to the need for repairs.

Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation said that the only part of the park that is closed is the playground because of previously heavy rainfall that washed out the fall zone material at the playground (This is the wood cushioning material under the play equipment.)

The heavy rains also caused a large tree nearby to fall which damaged the retaining wall.

The City of San Angelo is currently working to remove the tree and fix the retaining wall, as well as save as much of the fall zone material as possible.

The city states that there is currently no reopening date scheduled for the park due to a possible material shortage.