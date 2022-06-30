SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the detention pond located on Avenue P on Thursday, June 29th.

This project, which has been in the works for years, will help collect runoff from heavy rain that has in past years reached up over the curbs to flood people’s yards near the south side of San Angelo.

The pond is designed to catch water and let it slowly discharge into the ground.

“Many of the options just didn’t work out. Trying to find the right people to say yeah, you can do it on this piece of property,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter shared. “It was a very tough thing to accomplish because there was a plan that needed to be purchased in order to accomplish it.”

The detention pond is seven feet deep and covers about five acres.

This project cost more than $2 million which was funded by the Stormwater Capital Project.